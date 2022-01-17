Everest 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $288,969.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and $288,969.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

