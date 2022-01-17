Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.58 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -196.36 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.59 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

