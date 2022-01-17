EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $6,994.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

