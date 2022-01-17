Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

