ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $316,632.89 and $4,623.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

