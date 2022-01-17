Exosis (EXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $18,318.12 and approximately $11.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.14 or 0.07621772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.54 or 0.00895135 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00073215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.34 or 0.00513936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00261096 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

