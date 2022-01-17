Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $397,419.76 and $3,560.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

