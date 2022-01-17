Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXFY. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.60. Expensify has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

