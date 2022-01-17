Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

EXPGF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

