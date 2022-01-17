Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.
EXPGF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $49.60.
