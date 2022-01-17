Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,210. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

