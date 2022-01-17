Experian’s (EXPGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,300.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday.

Experian stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

