extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $360,873.32 and $82,538.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

