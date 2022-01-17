Faceter (FACE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $628,761.39 and $4,757.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

