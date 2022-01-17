Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.69 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

