Falconswap (FSW) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $113,486.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

