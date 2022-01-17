Fantom (FTM) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104951 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

FTM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.