FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Truist upped their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE FBK opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.