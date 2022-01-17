Fear NFTs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

