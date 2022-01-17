FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 264,743 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

