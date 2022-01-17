Fera Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Fera has a market cap of $680,814.69 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fera coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies

