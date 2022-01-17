Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $270.80

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.80 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 271.38 ($3.68), with a volume of 1286491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.40 ($3.77).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 402 ($5.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

