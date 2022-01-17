Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

