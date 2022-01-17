Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $342.32 million and $25.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

