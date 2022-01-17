FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

