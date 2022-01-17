FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OPFI opened at $5.66 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

