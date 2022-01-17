Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

