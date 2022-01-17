Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.
In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.