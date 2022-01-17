FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $67.68 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002981 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005150 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,314,453 coins and its circulating supply is 468,731,739 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

