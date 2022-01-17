First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Insider Buys £98,895 in Stock

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($23.55) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($134,240.53).

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.75) on Monday. First Derivatives plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,670 ($22.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,425 ($46.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £486.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,055.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,191.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

