First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

INBK stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

