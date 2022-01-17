First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

