First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBH opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

