First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

