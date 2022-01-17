First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSFG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

