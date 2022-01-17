First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FFA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.38. 14,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

