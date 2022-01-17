First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.