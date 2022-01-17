First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

