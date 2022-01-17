First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

