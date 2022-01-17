FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.26 Million

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $435.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.52 million to $439.00 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FirstCash by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.