Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.32% of Five Below worth $824,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 102.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.29.

Five Below stock opened at $173.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

