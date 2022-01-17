Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 221,640 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FBC opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

