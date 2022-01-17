Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.