Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

DFP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. 45,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

