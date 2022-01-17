FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 86,156 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

