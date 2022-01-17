Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Fleetwood Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers commercial, installment, and residential loans to its customers located in Berks and Lehigh counties of Pennsylvania. The firm also offers deposit products to its customers including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.

