FLO (FLO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

