Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Floor & Decor worth $168,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

FND stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

