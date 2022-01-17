Flux (FLUX) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $535.73 million and $46.99 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00329000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00124984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00085365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000131 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,288,480 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.