FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,470,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

