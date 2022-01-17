FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

